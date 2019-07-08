Image copyright Paul Beard Image caption Victoria Parry admitted dangerous driving and driving while disqualified

A drink-driver who a judge previously said deserved a chance because she is a woman has avoided a jail sentence.

Victoria Parry, 31, collided with three vehicles which caused her Fiat to spin off the A46, near Stratford-upon-Avon, into a wooded area.

In April, Judge Sarah Buckingham said she would have gone "straight down the stairs" to jail if she were a man.

She deferred sentencing and Parry has now received an 18-month sentence, suspended for two years.

Parry, of Bearley, Strafford-upon-Avon, hit a van's rear bumper, a Vauxhall Insignia's wing mirror and the side of a BMW in the crash on 23 May last year.

She was found to be almost three times the legal limit and later admitted dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

Her lawyers said she had a "considerable drink problem" after a 15-year abusive relationship.

Judge Buckingham deferred sentencing for three-months in April to see if Parry could address her issues.

'Death threats'

At Warwick Crown Court earlier, Parry's lawyer Kane Sharpe said his client had "positively engaged" with all the judge's conditional requirements, including abstaining from alcohol, attending daily Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and seeking private counselling.

"She wishes to address the issues she faces properly and sustainably," he said.

He said Parry had "sadly and deeply unfairly" lost her job as a shop worker, had been trolled over the internet and received death threats following the case.

During sentencing, Judge Buckingham said the dangerous driving was "dreadful and appalling" and it was "merciful" no-one was injured.

She said: "Prison was richly deserved but the court wanted to see if any positive changes could be made and sustained."

Judge Buckingham said she would honour her previous indication not to send Parry to prison after it was "definitely clear to see what progress you would make".

Parry was also banned from driving for two years and will undertake a 12-month rehabilitation requirement.

A complaint over the judge's comments in April was received by the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office, which said the case was still being investigated.