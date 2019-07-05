Image copyright ANDY WEBSTER Image caption Andy Webster's right arm could not be saved after the accident

Friends of a farmer who lost his arm in an accident are raising funds so he can afford a bionic replacement.

Andy Webster, 44, was baling hay on a farm in Eathorpe, near Leamington Spa, when he slipped causing his right arm to get stuck in the machinery.

He has since had five operations but the limb - which Mr Webster said looked like "a mess" - could not be saved.

The local farming community wants to raise £10,000 for a bionic prosthetic currently only available in the USA.

Image copyright Andy Webster Image caption Mr Webster said he wants to get back to work as a farmer

The accident happened two weeks ago while Mr Webster was helping out on a friend's farm.

"I thought there was a problem with the baler," Mr Webster said, so he climbed on the machine - while it was still running - to take a look.

"I slipped and my arm went through the guard - I thought, 'here we go'... I pulled my arm out - it looked like a load of minced meat," Mr Webster said.

"I was shouting my head off."

The farmer is still in hospital with one more operation to go on his arm. Although emotional, he said: "it's just one of those things you have to deal with".

Friend Allie Miles started the fundraiser, saying "it's the least we can do - Andy's one of life's good guys".

She hopes the money will go towards helping Mr Webster afford the latest technology not yet available on the NHS "to help him carry out the job he loves so much".

