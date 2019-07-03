Image copyright Google Image caption David Farrar was head of two schools in Leamington Spa between 2009 and 2018

A head teacher who used an "inappropriate" restraining technique on primary school pupils has been found guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and banned from teaching.

David Farrar was head of two schools in Leamington Spa between 2009 and 2018.

He said his restraint was "necessary and appropriate" but a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel found allegations against him proved.

He was dismissed from both his roles in February last year.

The inquiry into his conduct was "overwhelmingly traumatic and draining" Mr Farrar told the investigating panel.

The TRA said the allegations emerged while Mr Farrar was head teacher at Shrubland Street Primary School and executive head at Kingsway Primary School.

It found he had "engaged in inappropriate and/or unnecessary physical contact" with two pupils in February 2017.

This included an occasion where a witness described the him carrying a pupil "like a roll of carpet", before "gripping them around the neck and throat".

On another occasion, Mr Farrar, 51, dragged what a witness said was the "most vulnerable child" in one school down the hallway by their wrist.

The panel also ruled he was dishonest in upgrading an English teacher's pupil assessment data to be "dramatically different" than what she had submitted.

Mr Farrar denied these allegations but admitted forwarding images of naked adult women from his teacher email account to his personal one, which brought "the profession into disrepute".

He also accepted he failed to accurately record the payment of invoices for cheerleading teaching at one school, the TRA said.

The decision to ban Mr Farrar from teaching can be reviewed after eight years, the panel said.

He has 28 days to appeal the decision.

