A teenage boy suspected of taking a form of the drug ecstasy has died, police said.

Officers were called to a property in Wetherby Way, Stratford-upon-Avon, on Saturday morning after reports the 17-year-old had gone into cardiac arrest.

He was taken to hospital but died a few hours later.

Warwickshire Police said two teenagers had been arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

A 17-year-old boy, from Stratford, has been released under investigation while enquiries continue, while another 17-year-old boy, from Bidford-on-Avon, remains in police custody.

Four other boys, also believed to have taken the drug, were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

