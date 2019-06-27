Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Organisers want more people to experience "football's greatness"

A group of football fans is raising money to give season tickets to supporters who would normally not be able to attend games.

The online fund, started by Coventry City fan Simon Miller, has raised more than £6,500 in ten days.

Mr Miller said he was "blown away" by people's generosity to help others follow the Sky Blues.

Last year's beneficiaries included a fostering association and a man recovering from heart surgery.

Supporters will need to travel to Birmingham City ground St Andrew's to watch the team in 2019-2020.

Coventry City is groundsharing after the club failed to agree a deal to continue to play home games at the Ricoh Arena.

Mr Miller's online funding page, which has received donations from more than 100 people, says: "I know this year our circumstances are different but we still have a chance to make a difference."

Image copyright Simon Miller Image caption Accountant Simon Miller said he started the fund last year to help people bond

The accountant from Ryton-on-Dunsmore, Warwickshire - who raised £1,750 for a similar project last year after a pay bonus - said attending matches with his family had created "special memories" and he wanted to "put a smile" on other fans' faces.

He said: "I've been lucky enough to take my son over the years and have that feeling. They've not always been winning memories but they're memories with your family that you can't get back."

Fellow fan Ian Fletcher, who is helping collate nominations for recipients, said he hoped the initiative would bring a "bit of happiness" to families hoping to connect and people going through a difficult time.

"It's a really special thing - not everyone can afford to, or is in the circumstance, where they can create that bond and we know how great football can be really, so we'd just like more people to experience it."

More than 20 nominations have been received, which will start being assessed by a group from the Sky Blues Talk forum on Monday.

In addition to funding season tickets - which cost £260 for adults - organisers are also considering using the money to help fans with travel costs to Birmingham.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.