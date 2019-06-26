Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Addison Packeer was shot in the living room of a house in Coventry

A man who had been "messing about" with a gun when he accidentally killed his best friend has been jailed.

Jordan Bassett, 25, said he picked up a pistol believing it was not loaded when he shot 27-year-old Addison Packeer in Chepstow Close in Willenhall, Coventry, on 7 December.

He was cleared by a jury of murder on Monday, but had admitted manslaughter.

At Warwickshire Justice Centre, Bassett was jailed for 18 years with an extended five-year period on licence.

Bassett, of Tintagel Close in Willenhall, also admitted possession of a firearm and was convicted of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He handed himself in three days after the killing and later told officers he "wanted to confess, but it had been an accident", West Midlands Police said.

Bassett told police the weapon belonged to the victim, who told him it was not loaded.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jordan Bassett admitted manslaughter but was cleared of murder

Bassett explained he "had been messing about with it when it went off", police added.

He tried to stem the flow of blood before riding his motorbike to a quarry in Willenhall to throw the gun and magazine into the water.

Officers found a 9mm Luger pistol and a magazine containing a bullet within hours of the arrest after Bassett directed officers to the location.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield said: "We might never know exactly what happened in the flat, but the reality is that anyone who gets involved with firearms is putting themselves and others in serious danger."

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The 9mm Luger pistol and magazine used in the shooting were recovered from a quarry by police

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.