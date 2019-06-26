Image copyright Family handout Image caption Joshua Worwood is described as white, five feet tall with short brown hair

A teenage boy with a mental age of ten has not been seen since he left school two days ago.

Joshua Worwood, went missing after leaving Riverbank Academy in Coventry. His mother says he is very vulnerable.

It is thought he travelled on the X1 bus service towards Birmingham at about 17:30 BST that day, a route he does not normally take.

Police said they are "growing increasingly concerned" and believe he may have travelled to London.

His mother, Rachel Worwood, said her son has a mental age of a 10-year-old, dyspraxia, a speech-delay, a tremor and cannot read or write properly.

"I don't get how he would have travelled to London, he has no money whatsoever", she said.

On the day he went missing, Ms Worwood said the alarm was raised after she did not receive her usual phone call from him after school.

"I tried phoning him at 16:15 to find out where he was, no joy whatsoever. I think his phone was off or on airplane mode.

"We thought we'd give him an hour but he just didn't come home.

"I'm at breaking point now."

Image caption Mother Rachel Worwood said she is at "breaking point" over the disappearance of her son

Joshua is described as "very friendly" by his mother who says he "struggles" and is "quite nervous" in public.

His prom is due to take place on Thursday with his end of year play on Friday, David Lisowski, head teacher of Riverbank Academy said.

He added Joshua was at school all day on Monday and left at the usual time.

"We are all very worried about him and are pulling together to support the family in whatever way we can" he said.

