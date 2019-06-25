Image copyright Debbie Williams Image caption The robbery took about ten minutes, a witness said

Robbers rammed and destroyed the front of a village Co-operative Food store to steal a cash machine.

Police called to High Street , Fenny Compton, in Warwickshire, during the early hours said they found extensive damage to the shop and the ATM missing.

Debbie Williams, a Co-op worker, said she was woken by a bang and saw the whole shop front being pulled away.

"It was like a film, you couldn't believe it," she said.

The shop worker described how the vehicle pulled out the ATM machine and put it in the back of a truck. It all took about ten minutes, she said.

Her neighbour phoned the police.

"To stand outside and see that in the heart of the village, is just so tragic," Ms Williams said. "At least it was shut and no one was hurt."

She added there were many elderly people lived in the village who relied on the cash machine.

"I suppose you could stop having ATM machines in Co-ops but then you're cutting off another life support," she said.

Warwickshire Police said its inquiries were continuing and the force would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who saw any suspicious activity earlier on Monday evening.

