Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Addison Packeer was found lying in a pool of blood on a settee in the living room

A man who shot his best friend in the head while "messing about" with a gun has been cleared of murder.

Jordan Bassett, 25, killed 27-year-old Addison Packeer at an address in Chepstow Close, Willenhall, Coventry, in the early hours of 7 December.

Bassett later handed himself in, saying he "wanted to confess but that it had been an accident", West Midlands Police said.

He admitted Mr Packeer's manslaughter and will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Bassett, who also admitted a charge of possession of a firearm, was convicted by a jury at Warwick Crown Court of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Mr Packeer was found lying in a pool of blood on a settee in the living room and was pronounced dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said.

Bassett, of Tintagel Close, Willenhall, told officers the gun belonged to the victim, who told him it was not loaded.

He explained he "had been messing about with it when it went off".

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jordan Bassett tried to dispose of the gun in a quarry

Bassett tried to stem his friend's blood before riding his motorbike to a quarry to throw the gun into the water, police said.

However, officers found the gun, a 9mm Luger pistol, and a magazine containing a bullet.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield said: "We might never know exactly what happened in the flat, but the reality is that anyone who gets involved with firearms is putting themselves and others in serious danger.

"Here we have a man who has shot dead his best friend. Two families will have to live with the consequences of that for the rest of their lives."

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The gun and magazine used in the shooting were recovered by police

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.