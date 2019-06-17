Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Daniel Pitham was a very "outgoing young man who loved to party with his friends, travel, and keep fit", his family said

Two men have denied murdering a man who was found stabbed to death at a house during a police welfare check.

Daniel Pitham, 33, from Bedworth, was found at an address in Bulkington Road in the town on 6 May.

Scott Warner, 35, of Missing Oak Close, and John Robert Allison, 33, of Bulkington Road, both in Bedworth, denied his murder at Warwick Crown Court on Monday.

They were remanded in custody and a trial date was set for 6 January 2020.

At the time of his death, Mr Pitham was remembered by his family as an "outgoing young man who loved to party with his friends, travel and keep fit".

Their statement said he suffered life-changing injuries in February last year which left him "depressed and vulnerable".

A post-mortem examination found Mr Pitham was killed by a stab wound to the heart.

