Image copyright Family handout Image caption Emmanuel Lukenga's family said he 'always put a smile on everyone's faces'

Police investigating the death of a man stabbed during a fight in Coventry have arrested two people on suspicion of his murder.

Emmanuel Lukenga, 21, was stabbed in the leg in Franklin Grove, Tile Hill, at 14.30 BST on Wednesday, and died at the scene.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, are being held by West Midlands Police.

A 41-year-old man, arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder, has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Det Ch Insp Scott Griffiths said: "We understand a group of around six or seven young men were involved in a disorder, which was in the Tile Hill Lane, Gravel Hill and Franklin Grove area of Coventry.

"I'm appealing to anyone who was in or around the area between 1-3.30pm who may have seen anything to get in touch."

Police also appealed to anyone with a dash-cam to check and see if they may have captured anything from that afternoon.

Mr Lukenga's family said he was a "loving son, loving brother, loving father and a caring friend who always looked out for everyone."

