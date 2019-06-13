Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was fatally stabbed after a fight broke out on Wednesday afternoon

A man has been stabbed to death in a fight in Coventry.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was fatally stabbed in the leg in the Tile Hill area of the city on Wednesday afternoon.

He was pronounced dead in Franklin Grove shortly after police were called at 14:30 BST.

West Midlands Police said a group was seen running across Tile Hill Lane "moments" before the brawl broke out. No arrests have been made.

A cordon remains in place at the scene.

"We understand a group of around six or seven young men were fighting in rear gardens off Franklin Grove when one suffered a fatal stab wound," Det Insp Nick Barnes said.

"The investigation is at an early stage but we have already made good progress."

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Friday.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.