Image caption The 76th Kenilworth Show took place over the weekend, which has been on the same site for the last decade

Organisers of an annual agricultural festival said HS2 was "threatening its future".

The 76th Kenilworth Show took place over the weekend on land on the route of the new £56 billion high speed rail project.

Organisers claimed doubts surrounding when excavation work for the project would start made planning for future shows a "logistical nightmare."

HS2 said it remained "committed to supporting local business".

The Kenilworth Show's planners said they had struggled to find replacement land matching the current 100-acre site opposite Stoneleigh Park, which was likely to be needed for the 2020 event.

"It's the uncertainty and the total lack of planning that causes a lot of anxiety and a lot of frustrations, not just for myself, but for the whole local community," show director Charlie Weetman said.

Image caption Guy Minshull said he won't know what compensation he will receive for the purchase of land until 'the day we're meant to move out'

Arable farmer Guy Minshull said his home and land was due to make way for the new track, but did not know when or what compensation he would receive.

"We don't know how much we're getting, or what we're getting until literally the day we're meant to move out," he said.

"Yet we're meant to find another premises in the meantime. I just wish they'd either commit to it and get on with it or forget it."

HS2 said it had been meeting with Stoneleigh Park since the route was finalised to "plan future events during the construction of the railway".

"Any decision to close or move a show is made by the promoter and not by HS2," said a spokesman.

"We remain committed to supporting local business and communities who are fundamental to the delivery of HS2, which will eventually provide vital new rail capacity and support thousands of new jobs across the country."

