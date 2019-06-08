Celebrations are taking place this weekend for this year's Coventry Pride.
Visitors to the free two-day event are enjoying live performances, comedy and cabaret acts, community stalls, music and drag acts.
This year's theme is Super Heroes of Pride, and encourages people to celebrate the "superhero" within them, and diversity in all its forms.
Pride is taking place in University Square, Priory Street, next to Coventry Cathedral and continues on Sunday.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.