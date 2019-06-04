Image copyright Google Image caption The Leamington Assembly is closing down with immediate effect

A live music venue which hosted bands such as Primal Scream and the Levellers has closed suddenly.

The MJR Group has said it is closing The Leamington Assembly with immediate effect, citing the current level of rents and rates.

It also said the repairs and upkeep costs of maintaining a Grade II-listed building had made the business unviable.

All upcoming shows will be rehoused or cancelled, according to MJR.

Ticket-holders for Wednesday's Paul Young concert can use them at the concert at De Montfort Hall in Leicester on 18 June.

In its statement MJR, which has run the venue for three years, said: "While in Leamington Spa we became a welcome part of the town, developing strong relationships with local businesses, the authorities and members of the public.

"We want to thank everyone that came to The Assembly to enjoy our shows, club nights, entertainment and concerts and everyone that supported us in the business community."

Fans of the venue expressed their sadness on social media, with one saying they loved the venue and had seen the Stranglers, Carole King and Lou Reed there and another describing himself as "gutted".

Leamington and Warwick MP Matt Western tweeted that the closure was a huge loss for the town.

Devastating news - The Assembly is an incredibly important part of Leamington's music scene and nightlife. A huge asset to our community has been lost.



So many great events and memories for many and judging by the response to the announcement so far - it will be dearly missed! https://t.co/4sMmMMIDcn — Matt Western MP (@MattWestern_) June 4, 2019

Neil Innes, from The Rutles, who were due to play at the venue on Saturday, said he was "shocked and stunned" by the news.

"It's a lovely venue and a tragedy for the local area," he said.

Stephanie Kerr, executive director of Leamington Spa's Business Improvement District, said her thoughts were with the staff at the venue.

"Going forwards, as a part of our role helping to guide change in the town centre we will look to support conversations about its future where we can," she said.

"As our local community knows, Leamington has a vibrant music, arts and creative scene which this property is at the heart of and we would like to see that maintained."