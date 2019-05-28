Image copyright Family handout Image caption Darren Cumberbatch died nine days after he was restrained by Warwickshire Police officers

A man was restrained by police using incapacitating spray, a baton and a Taser before his death nine days later, an inquest was told.

Darren Cumberbatch, 32, was behaving "oddly, running around and shouting" at a probation hostel in Nuneaton on 10 July, 2017.

Warwickshire police were called because of safety concerns for Mr Cumberbatch and others, the inquest heard.

The inquest - at Warwickshire Justice Centre - is due to last three weeks.

A coroner told an 11-person jury "no-one is on trial" over the death.

Delroy Henry, the assistant coroner for Warwickshire, said probation staff at McIntyre House called in the police.

Multi-organ failure

Two officers arrived and saw "agitated behaviour," the hearing was told.

Further officers were deployed and an ambulance was called before Mr Cumberbatch got into a toilet cubicle, the inquest was told.

He was restrained and taken to nearby George Eliot Hospital where he was said to be "lashing out and in a state of agitation," the coroner said.

The hearing was told Mr Cumberbatch suggested to hospital staff that he had taken cocaine, which led to a high heart rate and high blood pressure.

Attempts to restrain him "may have contributed" to his physical condition, the jury was told.

Mr Cumberbatch was transferred to the intensive treatment unit, but his kidney functions deteriorated and he suffered multi-organ failure.

His sister, Carla Cumberbatch, said he "struggled with the police and found interactions with them very stressful."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is also investigating.

