Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mohammed Ahmed pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving

A man who killed an 83-year-old pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash has been jailed.

Milton Forde was struck by Mohammed Ahmed's car as he crossed Burnaby Road in Holbrooks, Coventry, on 12 May 2018.

Police said Ahmed, whose BMW matched witness descriptions, "left the pensioner to die at the roadside".

Ahmed, 33, of King Edwards Road, Coventry, admitted causing death by careless driving and on Friday was jailed for 22 months.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Milton Forde's family said he would be "deeply missed"

During sentencing at Warwick Crown Court, he was also suspended from driving for 47 months and ordered to sit an extended re-test.

