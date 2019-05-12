Image caption The victim, 31, suffered serious neck and chest stab injuries

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in her neck and chest.

The 31-year-old woman was found in Clarence Street, Coventry, just after 03:30 BST on Tuesday.

Police believe she was attacked in nearby Vauxhall Street, and that she knocked on a number of doors in attempts to get help.

Bartosz Konopacki, 25, of Hillmorton Road, Coventry, is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Monday.

West Midlands Police said a passing motorist called an ambulance and the woman was taken to hospital, but she has since been discharged.

