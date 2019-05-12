Image caption Paddy Igoe, 12, has a rare blood disorder

Family and friends of a 12-year-old boy with a rare blood disorder have collected nearly 500 swabs this weekend as they search for a donor match.

Paddy Igoe, from Earlsdon, Coventry, has aplastic anaemia, which requires frequent blood transfusions.

Volunteers gathered swabs from hopeful matches at events over the weekend including the Vélo cycle ride and Coventry Food Festival.

Paddy's mother Donna said the response was "absolutely amazing".

She set up the campaign "Paddy's Plea" to try to find a match for her son.

The Aplastic Anaemia Trust said the condition affecting bone marrow - in which too few blood cells are produced - affects two in every million people.

Among the volunteers getting swabbed were officers from West Midlands Police.

Officers from West Midlands Police were among nearly 500 people to get swabbed

Donna Igoe said: "Hopefully this is just the start. We're just trying to educate people. Everyone's got that opportunity to save a life."

