Image copyright Google Image caption A body of a man was found in a house in Bulkington Road, near Bedworth train station

A second person has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man whose body was found in a house.

The 33-year-old victim, who had been stabbed, was discovered by police carrying out a welfare check in Bulkington Road, Bedworth, on Monday.

A 35-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, remains in custody.

Warwickshire Police said a second man, 33, from Bedworth, had also been arrested over the death.

The force said they were no longer searching for John Allison, from Bedworth, who they had issued an appeal to find on Wednesday.

Police said they received a call at about 13:30 BST on Monday, where concerns were raised for a man.

His body was discovered after officers forced entry to a property.

A 39-year-old man, from Coventry, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender also remains in custody.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.