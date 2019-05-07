Image copyright Google Image caption A body of a man was found in Bulkington Road, near Bedworth train station

The body of a man has been found in a house in Bedworth, Warwickshire.

The discovery was made at an address in Bulkington Road in the town on Monday afternoon, Warwickshire Police said.

Det Insp Jackie McBrearty said the death is currently being treated as "unexplained" and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Officers said there would be an "increased police presence in the area" as inquiries continued.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.