Bedworth death: Body of man found in house
- 7 May 2019
The body of a man has been found in a house in Bedworth, Warwickshire.
The discovery was made at an address in Bulkington Road in the town on Monday afternoon, Warwickshire Police said.
Det Insp Jackie McBrearty said the death is currently being treated as "unexplained" and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Officers said there would be an "increased police presence in the area" as inquiries continued.
