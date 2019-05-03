Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Neon and his handler PC Steve Wain tracked down their suspect to an outside toliet

A police dog flushed out a fugitive after finding him hiding in an outdoor toilet.

The suspect allegedly rammed a police car when he was pulled over in Walsgrave, Coventry, but then made off.

German Shepherd Neon and handler Pc Steve Wain tracked him down when the dog picked up a scent behind the door and starting barking.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and later released pending investigation.

West Midlands Police said they pulled over a Vauxhall van at midday on Thursday, but moments later the vehicle moved backwards and collided with their patrol car.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Neon on the prowl for the suspect in Coventry

Officers set off in pursuit before the driver crashed into a parked car and escaped behind a row of terraced houses.

"It was Neon's indication there was a human scent behind the toilet door," said Pc Wain.

"I gave the warning to come out or I intended to kick the door... and whoever was inside would have come face to face with Neon.

"Wisely, the man chose to step out and was quickly arrested; we then found he'd removed an outer layer of clothing, trousers and a top, and stuffed them down the toilet."

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Sniff sniff...time is up. Neon tracks down the suspect to a toilet and barks at the door

