Image copyright Google Image caption The injuries suffered by the victim in the attack on Armscott Road, Coventry are not thought to be serious, West Midlands Police said

A man has been knocked from his bike by a car then stabbed on the street, police said.

The victim, in his 30s, was taken to hospital with injuries to his chest and legs after the attack on Armscott Road, Coventry at 17:30 BST on Tuesday.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening, West Midlands Police said.

The force added it is speaking to witnesses and examining CCTV, urging anyone with information to come forward.

