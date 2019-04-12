Image copyright Police handout Image caption Pearson was apprehended after one victim contacted police

A man who groom and sexually abused three girls has been jailed for 28 years.

Stephen Pearson befriended his victims and subjected them to serious sexual abuse between 1992 and 2005, Warwickshire Police said.

He was arrested after one victim contacted police in June 2017.

Pearson, 50, was convicted of 11 counts of rape, seven of indecent assault and one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

At Warwick Crown Court on Friday, he was also cleared of two counts of rape.

His victims were aged between seven and 15, police said.

In each case, Pearson, of Southway, would groom the girls and use coercive control in order to sexually abuse them.

Det Con Abigail Simpson commended his victims for their "immense bravery", adding: "I hope they take some comfort from the outcome."

