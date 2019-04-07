A man was found with a stab wound lying on the street outside a railway station in Warwickshire, police said.

Officers responded to reports the victim was found outside Leamington Spa station at about 15:00 BST on Sunday.

He was treated by paramedics, and his injuries are not life threatening. He is currently in a "stable" condition.

Another man suffered head injuries and was treated by station staff before leaving the scene. Police said he could be a friend of the stab victim.

Warwickshire Police would like to speak to the man who was treated for his head injuries.

Det Insp Tim Sharpe also said police would like information on two young black men who were seen "running through the railway station underpass to the front of the station where they collected two push bikes and ran to the taxi area before getting into a large white people carrier taxi".

The men were aged 19 to 21, and were possibly wearing dark coloured tracksuits.