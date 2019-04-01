Image copyright Google Image caption The man suffered a 'terrifying and horrific' attack in Bermuda Village, Nuneaton

A man was left with life-changing injuries after a "terrifying and horrific" attack by two burglars.

Two men forced their way into a house in Bermuda Village, Nuneaton, at about 00.05 BST, Warwickshire Police said.

The victim, in his 30s, suffered serious knife wounds to his back, chest and leg.

The pair demanded the keys to his car but only fled the scene with a mobile phone. No arrest have been made.

Det Insp Paul Thompson said: "This was a terrifying and horrific attack on a man in his own home that has left him with extremely serious injuries.

"An investigation is under way following the incident and we are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time and seen anything suspicious to get in touch."

Police also want to speak to anyone who lives in or was driving around the area around the time of the offence that has CCTV systems or dashcam footage.

