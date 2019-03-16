Image copyright Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth Image caption Sketches by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert can be viewed at the gallery until June

The Queen has loaned a collection of art depicting royal children, including pieces drawn by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

The sketches by the royal couple are among works on display in the Painting Childhood exhibition at Compton Verney Gallery and Park in Warwickshire.

The works include some from royal palaces, including Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace, and others from private royal residences.

The exhibition starts on Saturday.

Image copyright Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth Image caption The gallery said some works were from the royal palaces, while others have come from private royal residences

Image copyright Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth Image caption A bracelet with miniatures of the Royal Children by William Essex from 1845-1850

Image copyright Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth Image caption The exhibition covers 500 years, and features works by artists including Hans Holbein the Younger

The gallery said the art covers 500 years and includes works by artists van Dyck, Holbein, Gainsborough and Hogarth.

Curator Amy Orrock said: "From Queen Victoria and Prince Albert to some of the world's greatest artists, these iconic paintings of children enable us to experience the joys and sometimes the sadness of childhood portrayed."

Image copyright Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth Image caption The Five Eldest Children of Charles I, painted by Sir Anthony van Dyck in 1637

Image copyright Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth Image caption Paintings of Queen Victoria's nine children are on display

Image copyright Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth Image caption Federico Barocci's The head and shoulders of a swaddled baby, lying down

