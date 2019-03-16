These are external links and will open in a new window
The Queen has loaned a collection of art depicting royal children, including pieces drawn by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.
The sketches by the royal couple are among works on display in the Painting Childhood exhibition at Compton Verney Gallery and Park in Warwickshire.
The works include some from royal palaces, including Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace, and others from private royal residences.
The exhibition starts on Saturday.
The gallery said the art covers 500 years and includes works by artists van Dyck, Holbein, Gainsborough and Hogarth.
Curator Amy Orrock said: "From Queen Victoria and Prince Albert to some of the world's greatest artists, these iconic paintings of children enable us to experience the joys and sometimes the sadness of childhood portrayed."