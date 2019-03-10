Coventry & Warwickshire

Earlsdon murder probe as man found dead

  • 10 March 2019
Vincent Street Image copyright Google
Image caption Officers found the body in the early hours

A murder investigation is under way after a 23-year-old man was found dead by police in Coventry.

Officers were called to a property in Vincent Street, Earlsdon at about 01:40 GMT on Sunday after reports of "disorder".

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody, West Midlands Police said.

Detectives remain at the scene, which is off Meadow Street, while investigations continue.

