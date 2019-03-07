Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The bus ploughed into a Coventry branch of Sainsbury's in October 2015

A bus company must reduce its fleet after a double-decker crashed into a supermarket, killing two people.

Midland Red (South) Ltd was last year fined £2.3m after Kailash Chander, then aged 77, smashed into a Sainsbury's in Coventry in 2015.

The bus firm admitted allowing him to work more than 70 hours a week.

Traffic Commissioner Nicholas Denton decided after a public inquiry on a 28-day fleet cut, but said revoking its licence would be "disproportionate".

He said the company's "compliance record" generally was "very good".

The commissioner, who said the firm had a fleet of 227 vehicles, decided on a reduction to 200 from 1 April.

Former mayor Kailash Chander was deemed unfit to plead or stand trial

Seven-year-old passenger Rowan Fitzgerald and pedestrian Dora Hancox, 76, died in the crash.

A trial of facts concluded Mr Chander had been driving dangerously when he mistook the accelerator for the brake on 3 October 2015.

He had been warned about his "erratic" driving by the company after four crashes in three years, the trial found in September.

The former Leamington Spa mayor, who was deemed unfit to stand trial due to dementia, received a two-year medical supervision order.

The company, which is part of Stagecoach group and admitted health and safety breaches, admitted allowing him to continue working before the crash on Trinity Street, despite warnings.

Rowan Fitzgerald was riding on the top deck when the bus crashed on Trinity Street

The commissioner said it was "clear" to him the crash was "not the result of a one-off error by one person within the company, but of a series of errors".

He added these were "committed over time by several people at various levels within the company" and what happened was the result "of a system which was not adequate to identify and address those errors before they had tragic consequences".

Dora Hancox, from Nuneaton, was struck by the bus and a falling lamppost

Mr Denton said the scale of the company's culpability was such that "issuing a simple warning" would be "inappropriate".

But he also said he had sought to determine action "significant enough" to send a "necessary strong signal" while also taking account what the company had done since.

