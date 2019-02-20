An ex-police officer accused of sexually assaulting 11 children and young adults in the 1970s and 1980s made "great use of his relative position of power", a court has heard.

Timothy Lively, of Bidford-on-Avon, denies 26 offences said to have taken place in a children's home, a police station and during youth club trips.

Mr Lively, now 60, drove complainants in his police car, a court heard.

Children who reported abuse at the time were not believed.

Prosecuting barrister at Warwick Crown Court Rosina Cottage QC said the case involved offences committed between 1978 and 1985 and the youngest complainant was aged 10 or 11.

Miss Cottage said: "He took many of the complainants on rides in his police car and to his house to show them his police equipment.

"There are instances where, if the child was in trouble with the police, Mr Lively would threaten them, saying that they would be locked up if they refused to submit to abuse."

Jurors heard he left the police in 1988, following an internal disciplinary hearing into alleged sexual impropriety.

The prosecution has alleged many of the offences happened at a Warwickshire children's home where the defendant, then a cadet, started volunteering when he was a teenager.

Prosecutors have alleged Mr Lively groomed his victims, many of whom were from broken homes, and made "great use of his relative position of power".

He is facing 21 counts of indecent assault, three charges of buggery, one of rape and another of indecency with a child.

The trial continues.

