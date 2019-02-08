Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The collision happened on Stoney Stanton Road in Foleshill

A 14-year-old girl is in hospital with serious head injuries after a collision with a bus, police said.

West Midlands Police said an out of service bus hit a cyclist on Stoney Stanton Road in Foleshill, Coventry, just before 18:30 GMT on Thursday.

The girl was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital in a serious condition.

The force said the driver is helping police with inquiries and urged anyone with information to come forward.

West Midlands Ambulance said it was called to the scene and the girl was given treatment, including specialist trauma care, before being taken to hospital.

Nobody else was injured in the incident, it added.

