Image caption Hundreds of protesters marched on campus

Hundreds of students have protested at the University of Warwick over the way it dealt with men involved in an online group chat threatening rape.

Protestors are angry that the university lifted a 10-year ban for two men on appeal, reducing it to a year.

The university has been accused of "condoning" rape culture and called for an inquiry into the investigation.

Warwick University said it has launched an independent review of its disciplinary procedure.

Image caption Students are angry over the way the university dealt with the investigation

Several of those involved in the Facebook group chat messages last summer encouraged others to rape specific students.

After a disciplinary inquiry by the university, two students were initially banned from campus for 10 years, two were excluded for one year and one was given a lifetime campus ban.

But the university has come under heavy criticism from students and victims.

The Reclaim Our University protest called for a life-long ban for the men involved.

In a statement on Facebook, organisers said: "The University is sending a message this behaviour is acceptable, and the rehabilitation of those who glorify sexual violence is more important than the safety and education of those they seek to attack.

"The higher education of privileged young men who would joke about endangering their fellow students is not more important than the safety and welfare of those they targeted, or that of all abuse and harassment survivors on our campus."

Elliot Mulligan, co-editor of student newspaper The Boar, said: "Students feel the wrong decision was made in the first place so there is still a lot of anger about that."

Image caption Warwick University has now launched an independent review of its disciplinary procedure

University of Warwick's pro-chancellor David Normington called the men's behaviour "abhorrent and unacceptable" and apologised for the distress to victims of abuse.

He added: "There will be a thorough, external and independent review of our disciplinary and appeals processes.

"We will ensure that the views of our community are widely sought and the progress of this review will be communicated on a regular basis."

