Image copyright Google Image caption Three people were arrested at University Hospital Coventry over the shooting

Three people have been arrested after a man was shot in Coventry.

A 29-year-old man with a shotgun injury made his own way to the University Hospital on Tuesday evening, West Midlands Police said.

His injury is not life-threatening. Officers believe the man was shot in a house in Elkington Street, Wood End.

A 21-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, all known to the man, were arrested at the hospital in connection with the shooting.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe the shotgun was fired in Elkington Street, Wood End

Detectives said claims on social media there had been a shooting at the hospital in Walsgrave were wrong.

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust tweeted last night the hospital was open as normal.

Reports on social media have suggested an incident at the hospital tonight, Just to confirm the hospital is open as normal. — UHCW NHS Trust (@nhsuhcw) February 5, 2019

