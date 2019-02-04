Teacher denies assaulting boy, four
- 4 February 2019
A teacher has appeared in court charged with assaulting a four-year-old boy.
Ian Webber, 54, of Fairfields Hill, Polesworth, north Warwickshire, denies a charge of assaulting the youngster by beating in May last year.
A pre-trial hearing at Birmingham Magistrates' Court was told he denies an allegation he "smacked" the boy, whose identity cannot be reported, at a West Midlands school.
Mr Webber is due to face trial on 26 February.