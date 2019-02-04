Image copyright Google Image caption The pedestrian was hit in Bilton Road, Rugby

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman was knocked down and killed in Rugby.

The pedestrian, in her 60s, was struck by a blue Nissan in Bilton Road at about 18:40 GMT on Sunday.

One 54-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs.

A 35-year-old thought to be in an Audi in the area at the time was also held.

Warwickshire Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage, in the area at the time, to come forward.

