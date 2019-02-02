Image copyright Google Image caption Police say Pauline Bruce's family have been informed after the body is found at Marston Lane Cemetery

A body has been found by police searching for a missing woman.

Pauline Bruce, 71, went missing from her home in Bedworth, Warwickshire, on Friday afternoon.

Officers found a woman's body in Marston Lane Cemetery near Queen Mary's Road in the town at 02:40 GMT.

Warwickshire Police said the body had not yet been formally identified, but the death was not being treated as suspicious and Mrs Bruce's family had been informed.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.