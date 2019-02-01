Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption James Norton pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

A man has admitted killing another man following an argument in the street, police said.

Bradd Darby, 30, was stabbed multiple times in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, on 20 February last year. He later died in hospital.

The incident happened after a row broke out between him, James Norton and three other men.

Norton, 30, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 22 March.

Norton, of Toler Road, was arrested a short time after being found with the bloodied knife he used to stab Mr Darby, the force added.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Bradd Darby, 30, died in hospital after being stabbed

He was originally charged with Mr Darby's murder before his guilty plea to manslaughter was accepted.

Norton also pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon, causing grievous bodily harm, and unlawfully and maliciously inflicting a wound over injuries caused to others in the incident.

A charge of escaping lawful custody and possession of a taser were left to lie on file.

Det Ch Insp Pete Hill said: "This was a shocking incident in broad daylight that left a huge impact on the local community."

"Norton's decision to carry a knife that day has left a young man dead and a grieving family."

Three other Nuneaton men involved in the incident previously pleaded guilty to violent disorder. They are Dale Barnwell, 31, of Attleborough Road, Glenn Darby, 52, of Abbotsford Road and Sam Stretton, 25, of Aberdeen Road who will be sentenced later.

