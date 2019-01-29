Image copyright Other Image caption Louise Porton was remanded in custody after appearing at Warwick Crown Court

A mother has appeared in court charged with murdering her two young daughters last year.

Louise Porton, 22, is accused of killing 16-month-old Scarlett Vaughan and three-year-old Lexi Draper.

Lexi was found unconscious at her home in Rugby, Warwickshire, on 15 January 2018 and died in hospital. Scarlett died on 1 February.

Ms Porton, of Skiddaw, Rugby, was remanded in custody after appearing at Warwick Crown Court.

Warwickshire Police said Lexi died in hospital after paramedics were called to reports she had been found unconscious in her home in the early hours of 15 January last year.

Scarlett died on 1 February after paramedics were called to a report she had fallen ill, the force added.

Ms Porton is expected to next appear on 4 March for a plea hearing at Birmingham Crown Court and a trial date was set for 8 July.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.