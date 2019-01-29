Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The snakes were found dumped in a ditch on Sunday

Two boa constrictors found dumped in a ditch may have been alive when they were abandoned, the RSPCA said.

They were discovered on Sunday by a member of the public in an area off a playing field at Woodway Lane, Coventry.

RSPCA inspector Helen Smith said she suspected they had been discarded while alive as they died at similar times.

One, measuring 4ft (1.2m), had been left in a bin bag; while the other (5ft, or 1.5m), was found on grass.

Ms Smith said that both snakes were underweight, so were likely "not properly cared for".

"It is disgusting that someone has chosen to just dump their pets like and leave them to die - it is just so callous," she said.

The RSPCA has appealed for information.

