A woman has been charged with murdering her two young daughters a year after the girls died.

Louise Porton, 22, is accused of killing 16-month-old Scarlett Vaughan and three-year-old Lexi Draper.

Both children died in hospital after paramedics were called to reports they had been found ill at their home in Rugby, Warwickshire.

Ms Porton, of Skiddaw, Rugby, is due to appear before magistrates in Leamington on Saturday.

Warwickshire Police said Lexi died in hospital after paramedics were called to reports she had been found unconscious in her home in the early hours of January 15 last year.

Scarlett then died on 1 February after paramedics were called to a report she had fallen ill, the force added.