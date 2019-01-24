Image copyright Police handout Image caption Jessie Whitehead died in hospital after being struck by the police car

A 74-year-old woman who died after being hit by a police car was riding a mobility scooter at the time, the police watchdog says.

Jessie Whitehead was struck by a marked Warwickshire Police vehicle responding to an emergency call in Bedworth at about midday on Wednesday.

She was taken to hospital where she later died.

The car was responding to a road hazard call, the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

After being notified by Warwickshire Police, IOPC investigators went to the scene and have also taken witness accounts from the driver and passenger who were involved.

Any relevant CCTV will be reviewed, the IOPC spokesman added.

Warwickshire Police said on Wednesday the victim had been on Gipsy Lane, near Coventry Road, Bedworth, at the time of the incident.

IOPC regional director, Derrick Campbell, offered his sympathies to the family and friends of Ms Whitehead, who lived in Bedworth.

"We have made contact with her family to explain our role," he added.

"We will be speaking to a small number of members of the public who we know were at the scene, but if anyone else witnessed the collision we would be grateful if they came forward."

