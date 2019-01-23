Image copyright Google Image caption The female pedestrian was hit at about midday on Gipsy Lane, Nuneaton

A woman has been seriously injured in a collision with a marked police car in Warwickshire.

The woman was on Gipsy Lane, near Coventry Road, Nuneaton, at about midday when she was hit.

She was given emergency treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Warwickshire Police said the Independent Office for Police Conduct had been informed and the road remains closed.

Ch Insp Steve Beard from the force said local delays are expected and emergency services remain at the scene while investigations continue.

