Image copyright Friend's handout Image caption Sean Fitzgerald died at the scene in Burnaby Road, Coventry on Friday

Two men arrested after a 31-year-old man was shot during a police operation in Coventry have been released.

Sean Fitzgerald died on Friday after armed officers executed a warrant at an address in Burnaby Road as part of a "long-running criminal investigation".

Two 26-year-olds were held on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis. One has been bailed and the second released under investigation.

West Midlands Police is continuing to work with the police watchdog.

Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it is reviewing body worn cameras used by officers during the operation.

Image caption Flowers and tributes have been left outside the house which has now been boarded up

A spokesman said based on evidence received so far there was no indication Mr Fitzgerald was shot in the back, countering a suggestion made by the victim's friends.

West Midlands Police said it was an "intelligence-led operation" and the shooting was "a tragic incident that will be thoroughly investigated".

One witness said they heard "four or five" gunshots after seeing officers descend upon the property.

Image caption Police remained at the scene on Friday and Saturday after the shooting

A police cordon was taken down on Sunday and more floral tributes have been left outside the home which has now been boarded up.

Friends have paid tribute to Mr Fitzgerald whom they described as someone who had "a heart of gold".

In a statement on Sunday, West Midlands Police said: "Police have bailed a 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis and released another man, also 26, under investigation as enquiries continue."