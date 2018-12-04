Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jaydon James' mother said "justice needs to come through the courts"

The mother of a teenage boy who was fatally stabbed says she does not want anyone to "seek violent retribution".

Gemma James is the mother of 16-year-old Jaydon James, who was wounded in Coventry on 24 November and later died in hospital.

She said her son's death should not be "an excuse to start conflict" and make an awful situation "even worse".

West Midlands Police has arrested a boy, 16, in connection with the stabbing.

In a statement released by police, Ms James said: "Justice needs to come through the courts and with the killer or killers spending their life behind bars − not by exacting any kind of revenge through violence."

Image copyright Family Handout/West Midlands Police Image caption Jaydon was "a kind person and thoughtful to others" his mother said

Describing her son, Ms James said he was "a kind person and thoughtful to others, especially the homeless and he would often donate clothes to those less fortunate".

He had celebrated his 16th birthday two weeks before he was attacked while with friends in Deedmore Road, Wood End, a suburb four miles north of the city centre.

Two of Jaydon's friends who also suffered knife injuries have since been released from hospital, the police said.

Ms James said she believes there are people who know who is responsible for her son's death.

"I would urge them with all my heart to please do the right thing and speak to the police," she said.

At the opening of the inquest at Coventry Magistrates' Court earlier, a post mortem provisionally established Jaydon's cause of death as a stab wound.

Coroner Sean McGovern described it as "a shocking death" and adjourned the inquest to resume at a later date.

Image caption Flowers, balloons and cards were left for Jaydon at the scene

Previously, Jaydon's sister Jayda said her brother was targeted "because of his postcode".

The 16-year-old boy, of no fixed address but with links to Coventry, was arrested at an address in Oxford on 29 November.

He was bailed on suspicion of murder but charged with an unconnected robbery on 19 October.

He has been remanded in youth custody ahead of his next court appearance on 7 December.

