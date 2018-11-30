Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The deaths of Daniel Shaw (L) and John Robbins (R) are linked, police said

A man wanted in connection with a double murder has been arrested in Spain - after police said they feared the suspects may be dead.

Daniel Shaw, 28, was gunned down in Coventry four days after John Robbins, 33, disappeared.

Police said Ben Whyley and Ryan Hobday, both 29, were suspects, but had gone "off the radar" or were dead.

A 29-year-old from Coventry arrested in southern Spain is understood to be one of the men previously named.

West Midlands Police would not confirm the identity of the arrested man, who was returned to the UK for questioning after his arrest on Thursday.

'Off the radar'

Mr Shaw was shot dead in Tile Hill on 25 March while Mr Robbins, who is presumed dead, has never been found.

His dog Rogan was found two days after his disappearance, about four miles from Tile Hill at Crackley Woods.

When Mr Whyley and Mr Hobday were named as suspects, detectives said "proof-of-life" inquiries on both suspects had drawn a blank.

It is thought they may have been involved with a criminal gang in the area "that has a grip on" the Tile Hill area of Coventry.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ryan Hobday (L) and Ben Whyley (R) have been named as suspects in the double murder

A 21-year-old woman, arrested earlier this month on suspicion of assisting a prime suspect in the murders, was bailed until December.

Her bail conditions included surrendering her passport and sleeping at a specified address.

She is expected to be questioned further next month.

Police said there was a "dedicated team of detectives" investigating the "complex" case, and "significant progress" has been made.