Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jaydon James was described as a "bright, respectful student" by his former school Foxford School and Community Arts College

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager who died in a stabbing.

Jaydon James, 16, known as JJ, was attacked in Coventry at about 23:40 GMT on Saturday, and died later in hospital.

The suspect was arrested in Oxford and is being questioned at a West Midlands police station.

Ch Supt Mike O'Hara, from West Midlands Police, said the arrest was "a significant step forward".

The teenager has since been released on bail.

Jaydon was stabbed while out with friends in Deedmore Road, Wood End, a suburb four miles north of the city centre.

Image caption A vigil will be held in memory of Jayden tonight at St Chad's Church in Wood End

Two friends, also seriously injured in the attack, were discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

Jaydon's sister, Jayda, said he had been targeted "because of his postcode".

Ch Supt O'Hara, has said he would not "fuel conjecture" that Jaydon's death was gang-related.

Image caption Tributes and flowers were left near the scene

The teenager, described by his sister as "the sweetest, funniest most kind-hearted boy", had celebrated his 16th birthday two weeks before he died.

A vigil was being held in memory of Jaydon at St Chad's Church on Hillmorton Road, Coventry on Thursday evening.

Rev Gareth Irvine said there had been a "huge sense of grief and questioning" after Jaydon's death and local churches wanted the vigil to help bring the community together.

"One of the really strong messages I think from tonight is the power of love and forgiveness is stronger than the power of fear and revenge," he said.