Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near to Bablake School

A schoolboy was injured when he was struck by a car near to a school in Coventry.

The crash happened near to Bablake School in Coundon Road at just after 08:00 GMT.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance for further assessment and treatment, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

An ambulance and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene.