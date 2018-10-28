Car passenger arrested over M40 crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The arrested man is believed to have been a passenger in the vehicle that crashed

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the car he was in crashed on the M40.

The man, from London, is believed to have been a passenger in the car which crashed near Leamington Spa at about 14:05 BST on Saturday.

He, along with a woman and two children, suffered minor injuries in what police believe to have been a "deliberate act".

Witnesses to the crash, or a following altercation, are asked to come forward.

"We're keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision or an altercation between a man and a woman after they exited the car," Det Insp Dave Andrews from Warwickshire Police said.

The silver Peugeot 206 was the only vehicle involved in the crash which happened on the northbound side of the junction 15 slip road.