Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at about 13:20 BST

A motorcyclist has been killed and his pillion passenger seriously injured in a crash with a car.

Emergency crews took over treatment from bystanders but the rider was declared dead at the scene of the crash at the junction of Stoneleigh Road and Birmingham Road, Coventry.

His passenger was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

The car driver was assessed at the scene but had not been injured, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Warwickshire Police said the dead man was aged 21 and his motorbike collided with a Jaguar.

The injured passenger is 17, according to the force.

The crash happened at about 13:20 BST.