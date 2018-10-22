Image copyright Google Image caption A driver killed on Newbold Road was a 28-year-old man from Wellesbourne, police said

A 28-year-old man was killed when the car he was driving crashed into a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of Sunday night's crash on Newbold Road, Warwickshire, between Wellesbourne, where police said he was from, and Newbold Pacey.

The Warwickshire force said a passenger in the car, a 24-year-old man, was seriously injured.

The Ford Focus left the road and hit the tree at about 22:30 BST, added police, appealing for information.